Caribbean Travel – These Beaches Are Really In Haiti

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY. Haiti, a Caribbean gem often overshadowed by its tumultuous history, boasts a stunning coastline adorned with pristine beaches that rival the most renowned tropical destinations. With crystal-clear waters, powdery white sands, and lush palm-fringed shores, Haiti’s beaches offer a serene escape for those seeking natural beauty and tranquility. Here are 6 beautiful beaches in Haiti, you should know:

1: Cormier Plage

This beach is located in the north of Haiti, about a15 minutes’ drive from the city center of Cap-Haitian and off of the Cormier Plage Resort. Guests staying in the hotel have exclusive access to the beachfront, a stretch of sand set in a prime location that allows visitors to experience the country’s top cultural site – the Citadelle Laferrière.

2: Port-Salut

Port-Salut is a relaxing beach destination located at the far south-west corner of the country and is one of the hidden secrets of Haiti. It is home to a variety of local businesses offering entertainment for beach-goers, local cuisine as well as chic boutique and luxurious hotels right off of the coast and is the home town of former President Aristide.

3: Ils-a-Rat Beach

The Ile à Rats beach is located on a small island off the northern coast of Haiti. It was discovered by none other than Christopher Columbus, and according to some, used it to retreat with his local lover. To get here you have to charter a boat in Labadie and it takesabout forty minutes to get there but it’s well worth it. There are colorful coral reefs and its also great for snorkeling and scuba diving.

4: Chouchou Bay Beach

This is one of the beautiful beaches, located in northern Haiti, within driving distance of Cap-Haïtien. It is surrounded by green, plush mountains which adorn the landscape surrounding the oceanfront. Chouchou Bay Beach provides a quieter space and is also a good place to dive or snorkel.

5: Kyona Beach

This beach is part of a hotel and is located north of the Haitian capital, Port-Au-Prince – and an hour north in Ouest, Haiti, and is visited by many for its crystal clean waters.

6: Labadee Beach

This is a port located on the northern coast of Haiti within the arrondissement of Cap-Haïtien in the Nord department. It is a private resort leased to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., for the exclusive use of passengers of its three cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises, until 2050. The boats are docked offshore, and the passengers are tendered to the coast where they find a fine resort that includes Water Sports, a water park, an Haitian market and some dance performances by local artists. This beach resort features pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains. The resort is guarded by a private security force.

