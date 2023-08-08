Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 1, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The US State Department this week urged all U.S. citizens to leave Haiti, strengthening previous warnings over safety concerns in the country. Conditions in the Caribbean country, and especially its capital Port-au-Prince, have deteriorated dramatically in recent months with 2,400 killed so far this year due to gang violence.

Canada is warning nationals to Exercise a high degree of caution ​if travelling to Cuba or there, due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.

American Airlines will Be Offering a Direct Flight From Miami to Tortola in 2024. On Saturdays from January 8, 2024, to April, American Airlines will operate three flights from Miami to Tortola.

The Bahamas is getting another major airlift boost with the announcement of Delta Air Lines’ new route from Miami International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport this fall. The direct morning flight, which begins on November 5, 2023, will operate daily with a Boeing 737-800, and is targeted to provide year-round service. With this route, Delta Air Lines will service Nassau from five US airports for the winter, including Atlanta, Boston, JFK, and LaGuardia.

Grenada is growing its underwater sculpture park – the first in the world. The country just addeds 31 new sculptures. Renowned artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who created the first sculptures for the underwater sculpture park in 2006, contributed twenty-five of the captivating sculptures in a collection titled “The Coral Carnival.”

Wondering which country is the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination? Turks & Caicos recently won the honors at the World Travel​Awards, held in St. Lucia on August 27th.

Meanwhile, the award for the‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination’. went to The Bahamas. while the award for the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ as well as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination’ went​to Jamaica.

This week, Azamara Cruise line is offering a Labor Day Sale offer for cruisers. Get 4 free nights and up to $600 in onboard credit. Eligible Azamara Cruises: Azamara’s Labor Day Sale is applicable to select sailings departing between Nov. 9, 2023 and March 22, 2024 to destinations like South America, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia and the South Pacific. Offer expires on Sep. 6, 2023.