News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 1, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending April 1, 2022:

Several Caribbean countries remains on the CDC’s Level Four or “avoid travel” list. They include: French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin, Bermuda, Suriname, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados, Belize and Haiti.

The US is Urging Americans To Reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime there.

The US State Department is also advising nationals to exercise caution when travelling to The Bahamas due to crime and COVID-19.

As of today, April 1st, 2022, All fully vaccinated travelers to Anguilla who are 18 years and older will no longer need to apply for permission to enter the island via the travel portal at IvisitAnguilla.com. They will, however, still need to present evidence of full vaccination status with an approved vaccine and a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of travel or a rapid antigen test taken within 2 days of travel.

Meanwhile, also as of today, April 1, 2022, all international visitors arriving by air in St. Kitts and Nevis may show proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test or a negative RT-PCR test to enter the Federation. Antigen tests must be taken within the 24 hours prior to arrival; RT-PCR tests must be taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival. This is a revision of the previous requirement, which only allowed for RT-PCR tests.

And the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire has eased its entry requirements for travelers as well. Fully vaccinated travelers whose second vaccine dose or booster shot was given within the last 270 days will no longer be required to take a test to travel there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week removed its COVID-19 risk advisory against cruise ship travel after issuing it about two years ago.

And now through June 30th, travelers to Curacao can enjoy several deals There, including up to 40% off and $200 in resort coupons at AM Resorts properties, including the all-inclusive Dreams Curaçao and family friendly Sunscape Curaçao and up to 30% off, plus free breakfast at ACOYA Curaçao Resort & Villa.