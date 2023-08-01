Caribbean Movement believes CARICOM has failed Haiti Loop Barbados

As Barbados celebrated CARICOM Day on July 31, 2023, the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration has given the country and all member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) a failing grade as it pertains to their efforts to assist Haiti.

General Secretary for the Movement, David Denny told the media:

“It is very clear that CARICOM has failed the People of Caribbean on the Haitian people’s crisis.

“The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration doesn’t think we should continue appealing to CARICOM without condemning the action of CARICOM on the Haitian crisis. We, the Progressive Forces of the Caribbean have to find a way to talk to the Haitian people about this crisis and develop an alternative that is rooted in the Haitian People.”

we should be prepared to make this sacrifice and to join with the Haitian people to defend them

He said there needs to be an open and direct line of communication with those who are suffering in Haiti.

“My Caribbean People what we also need is a People’s Consultation Meeting with the Haitian People online or face-to-face.”

Denny said that this is not the time to hold talk shops and stand idly by as the situation becomes progressively worse.

“As Caribbean people and defenders of our region, we should be prepared to make this sacrifice and to join with the Haitian people to defend them against the Imperialist Forces and from further exploitation of their resources and people.”

To this end, Denny proposed the time for the creation and development of a Caribbean Civil Society Haitian People Group is now. He said that “we need to act to defend the Haitian people against an Imperialist Invasion of Haiti.”