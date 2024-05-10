Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week next week Loop Barbados

Reducing mosquito breeding sites will be the push behind this year’s Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week, which will be observed from May 13 to 17.

It will be held under the theme Small bite, big threat with the slogan ‘Stop disease transmission, start source reduction’.

Each Caribbean territory will stage various events to highlight the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites and mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will host a National Mosquito Fair on Friday, May 13, at Golden Square Freedom Park, The City, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The aim is to highlight the integrated measures that government uses to control mosquitoes, and to encourage members of the public to become more involved in mosquito prevention.

There will be display tents on the mosquito life cycle; the morphology of mosquitoes, which will allow visitors to examine specimens under microscopes; and on habitats where mosquitoes are found, including a 3D house to show breeding places around a typical Bajan residence, a rain barrel display, where Environmental Health Officers will show members of the public how to build and secure rain barrels and non-typical breeding sites, such as construction sites.

Visitors to the fair will also learn about the diseases spread by the vector from medical personnel, the treatments of symptoms by pharmacists, and members of the Barbados Red Cross Society will educate persons on how they can protect themselves from diseases.

People will also learn about mosquito surveillance, including mapping and what the Vector Control Unit does to ensure mosquitoes are susceptible to the available chemical control methods. They will also find out about the other control methods that are employed in Barbados, which include the physical and biological.

In addition to the display tents, there will be staged events throughout the day; flash mobs comprising dance groups and Ministry of Health and Wellness staff; skits; and performances by schools and community dance groups.