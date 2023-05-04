Caribbean journalist dies in NY, leaves ‘an indelible mark’ Loop Barbados

Journalists and media workers across the Caribbean are in mourning after the passing of veteran journalist, Odette Campbell.

Hailing from the ‘Spice Isle’ of Grenada, Campbell succumbed to her prolonged illness, on May 2, in New York.

Boasting of more than three decades in the media fraternity, Campbell served as news director and the managing director of the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN), and she was also well known for hosting many shows, including ‘Beyond The Headlines’, which focused on social and political issues.

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) remembered Campbell as “a great woman who has left an indelible mark on the region she loved”.

“Though Odette rose to the position of general manager of the Grenada Broadcasting Network, she never abandoned her media roots as a journalist and continued to produce content with both local and regional appeal.

“Odette, the lady at the other end of the line with that infectious smile that pierced our various forms of communication, is no more. But her works live on not only in our memories but certainly in her works,” ACM said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) also expressed their condolences to Campbell’s family, friends, colleagues and fellow journalists in Grenada and across the Caribbean.

“Campbell has left a legacy that we are hopeful those in the profession, not just in Grenada but even here in Barbados, can emulate.

“Her service of more than 30 years in the media is testimony to the passion and dedication that she had for the profession,” BARJAM said.