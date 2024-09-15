Caribbean Immigrant Named King’s Musical Composer 

News Americas, New York, NY, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024: Caribbean Briton composer Errollyn Wallen, a Belizean immigrant, has made history as the first Black woman to be named Master of the King’s Music by King Charles, III.

Caribbean Briton Errollyn Wallen performs as part of Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders Variety Show at City Winery on March 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Wallen, a renowned composer and pianist, received the news from Buckingham Palace earlier this summer while at her seaside home in Scotland.

In an interview with the New York Times, Wallen expressed her surprise and joy. “I was astonished,” said Wallen, 66, reflecting on the moment she was asked to take on the prestigious role. “I paused for a few moments, then cheerfully accepted.”

Belize immigrant Errollyn Wallen attends the Sky Arts Awards 2024 at The Roundhouse on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

As Master of the King’s Music, Wallen will serve for 10 years, composing pieces for significant royal events such as weddings, jubilees, and coronations. Her appointment was officially announced in August.

Wallen, who was born in Belize – a former British colony – has built a remarkable career challenging conventions in classical music, blending various styles, and addressing social issues through her compositions. Her works, which include symphonies, operas, and chamber music, often explore themes such as coal mining history and the legacy of slavery.

“I want to champion music for all,” Wallen shared in the interview. “I see the arts and music as the lifeblood of a nation.”

Wallen has had previous royal connections, having been honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. She was also made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2021.

Looking ahead, Wallen is set to meet with King Charles, a classical music enthusiast, to discuss her ideas for the role as Master of the King’s Music. One idea she is contemplating involves turning Buckingham Palace into a temporary hub for composers and performers.

Wallen’s achievements reflect her resilience in overcoming barriers as a woman of color in the classical music world. In her conversation with the New York Times, she opened up about the challenges she faced early in her career, confronting racism and being overlooked due to her background. Despite these obstacles, Wallen has become a trailblazer, forging her own path and gaining recognition for her distinctive voice.

Reflecting on her Caribbean roots, Wallen shared that while she left Belize at a young age, her connection to the sea and nature remains strong. “My mother is from a family of fishing people,” she said, noting how her seaside upbringing still influences her creativity today.

As Wallen prepares to take on this historic role, she remains dedicated to bringing music to the forefront of everyday life, continuing her mission to make the arts accessible to all.

