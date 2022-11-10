Caribbean films take flight with CIFF and Barbados’ Blackman Loop Barbados

Denyce Blackman is leading the efforts to ensure that Caribbean creatives, specifically filmmakers, have their own space in the international market.

Filmmaker, writer, producer are some of Denyce’s many titles but most recently she added another – the founder of the Caribbean International Film Festival (CIFF).

CIFF2022 which was orchestrated by Caribbean Pop Up Cinema – another of one Denyce’s initiatives – was successfully held between September 17 to 23.

It is the first and only film festival in the United Kingdom which features and celebrates Caribbean filmmakers, Caribbean stories and the Caribbean experience.

The festival was born from Caribbean Pop Up Cinema, which launched in the summer of 2019 as a way to create a community for Caribbean people in the UK who wanted to “watch Caribbean films [and] tap into the Caribbean creative community”.

“I was involved in all of these art circles, film spaces and creative spaces but none of them were Caribbean spaces and to get Caribbean I had to go somewhere else. There were a lot of activities centred around food, partying but not around arts and creativity. Not a lot of spaces focused on Caribbean people,” Denyce told Loop.

She recognised the void and since then she has hosted pop ups at traditional cinemas throughout the West Midlands in the UK, as well as online events.

From Caribbean Pop Up Cinema to CIFF2022, was a natural transition for the cinephile.

Launching CIFF2022 was her way of paying homage to the Caribbean community who often struggled to get their work on the local and international screens.

“You might make a short film or feature film, show it to your friends, screen it at the Olympus and after that realises that it goes [away]. This was my way of paying homage to the Caribbean community by allowing them a route to screen, for their films to be seen internationally and also to foster the interest and excitement in seeing these films.”

It was truly a Caribbean production. The staff was either from the region or first and second generation immigrants. Over 20 films – including Cura?aoan film Bulad? which was picked up by Netflix – were played at four different locations across the West Midlands.

Caribbean filmmakers from USA, Canada, the UK and as far as Tunisia and Palestine requested to join the festival – You really can find a Caribbean person anywhere in the world!

“It made me feel good to create a place that West Indian people living aboard, some of them first generation migrants, some of them second generation…have a place to go and this feels like home. The people around here look familiar, they sound familiar.”

“You have a certain vibrancy, a unique vibrancy that Caribbean people bring to a space and I feel good that we were able to encapsulate it in the events.”

As it pertains to 2023, Denyce is already back at the drawing board, with the aim to have a “bigger and better” festival.

“The festival itself is a walking billboard for the talent that the Caribbean community has,” she insisted, while also appealing for more people to get involved. She reflected that the festival was a major attraction not only to the diaspora but also to those curious about the “idyllic” scenes that they have only heard of.

“I want to encourage any businesses, companies, any organisations that want to support Caribbean creatives, now is the time to come on board and see how we can work together going forward because we want to make it a memorable experience. We want to carry Caribbean art and also Caribbean brands and identities and export that. This is a very exportable product and it drives eyeballs to the Caribbean realities,” she emphasised.

To all filmmakers out there, get ready for what CIFF 2023 has to offer!