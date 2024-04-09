Caribbean Dyslexia Centre says Vicki made a ‘sterling’ contribution Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Dyslexia Centre (CDC) has lost one of it’s long-serving tutors, Mrs Vicki Whitehead.

Whitehead began working with the Centre three years after it’s inception and contributed immensely to it’s growth throughout the years.

She previously held the posts of Senior Tutor, Senior Advisor and Trustee on the Centre’s Board. She was also the author of the “Mango Series” and facilitator for the accreditation of the TDPC Course.

Whitehead and her husband spent 20 years in Barbados before retiring and returning to their home in England. However, she continued her work with the Centre.

The CDC recently announced the sad news of her passing.

“It is with deep regret that the Caribbean Dyslexia Centre received the sad news of the passing of one of it’s long-serving tutors, Mrs Vicki Whitehead.”

The Centre emphasized her sterling contribution to education which extended to St Vincent and Dominica as well.

“Vicki came to the Centre three years after its inception with her husband who was working here with Caribbean Outreach Ministries, a Christian agency dedicated to church renewal in the region. Over time Nicki made a sterling contribution to education when she began assessing and teaching students who were experiencing a dyslexic learning style. This service eventually extended to St Vincent and Dominica as well. She shared her knowledge and experience at the CDC and devised the TDPC course when she trained teachers in how to teach students with this learning difficulty.”

Former Director and Co-founder of the CDC, Mrs Yvonne Spencer highlighted Whitehead’s dedication to teaching which went beyond her duty.

“Vicki did not only teach and assess students, she went voluntarily beyond her duty. She provided dyslexia awareness talks on Teacher’s Professional Day at several school and service clubs. She taught privately without payment to a substantial number of non reading individuals, adults, teenagers and children who needed help but had no funds, and constantly gave advice to distraught parents as they sought help for their children.”

Whitehead has used her dyslexia expertise to serve Barbados. According to former Director of the Centre, Vicki has been the ‘backbone of the CDC’. She singled out her cheerful, kind, compassionate, and dedicated qualities which endeared her to other members of staff, parents and hundreds of students as the hallmark of her contribution to the Centre.

The CDC also thanked Whitehead her love of learning and her genuine friendship to her colleagues.

“It is with heartfelt thanks for her sterling contribution to education in the Caribbean region, her love of learning and her genuine friendship to her colleagues that the Trustees, Board of Management, staff, students, parents and friends of the CDC extend sincere condolences to her family. Vicki, you were loved and respected. Rest in peace.”