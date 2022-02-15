Caribbean countries forced to borrow to pay for climate change damage | Loop Barbados

Caribbean countries and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are being forced to borrow in order to recover from the effects of climate change disasters, a measure which former chief climate change negotiator for Saint Lucia, Dr James Fletcher, says is “unconscionable”.

“Many of our countries are in a continuous cycle of repair and recovery…it doesn’t have to be a hurricane or something that makes international headlines. There are more prolonged droughts with serious impacts on our agricultural sector.”

“The problem is that debt…is not the same across all SIDS. If you look at St Lucia and many other countries in the Caribbean. A lot of the debt we carry is not from multilateral institutions like the World Bank or the IMF…a lot of it is private debt owed to banks, as a result of bonds that have been floated on the regional government securities exchange, so it’s difficult to enter into a debt for climate swap with private debt.

“It’s something that has to be looked at. It speaks to a very important moral issue. Countries in the Caribbean are being forced to borrow money to respond to a problem that they did not cause, in fact to respond to a problem where they are the victims. And I think that’s unconscionable.”

“When we hope that funding for loss and damage comes through, it can’t be loans that these countries will go and borrow at market rates, to deal with a problem that they did not cause. A significant portion of those funds have to be in the form of grants because that’s the only way we can see a real compensatory mechanism put in place.”

“The other thing that’s very important is the fine-tuning of attribution science that is allowing us to determine how much of the impact of an extreme weather event is caused by climate change.”

“People would say well you’ve always had hurricanes, you live in the Atlantic, but many of our hurricanes are becoming more intense over a shorter period of time.

“Hurricanes are going from category 1 to category 5 in a space of 24 hours, we have not seen that before, and models suggest that we will see more extreme events.

Dr Fletcher said however that Caribbean countries and other SIDS are running out of time.

“We don’t have time, our countries are being continuously ravaged and our debt burden is increasing…how do we cause these countries to get access to finance now so that they don’t have to go borrowing more money to respond to issues which they are doing almost on a daily basis?”

The discussion comes following the signing of an accord between Antigua and Barbuda and Tuvalu and the establishment of a Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law.

The development paves the way for legal action to be filed against major nations for compensation for loss and damages suffered due to climate change.

It’s hoped that other SIDS similarly affected by climate change will join forces in addressing climate justice and climate change reparations.

Also speaking at the session was Dr Payam Akhavan: Legal counsel for the new Commission and UN advocate and Sabra Noordeen, Maldivian Special Envoy for Climate Change.

