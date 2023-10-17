Caribbean Catch-22: Climate funding demands data, research needs money Loop Barbados

The Caribbean is feeling the burn and pinch of climate change and “dying” without Climate funding from the countries contributing the most to the climate disaster.

However, in order to prove the impacts and effects of climate change to qualify for and receive the funding, the Caribbean needs money to fund the national and regional research to gather the irrefutable empirical data that would make their cases.

It’s a real catch-22 situation for the small developing islands of this region.

lack of data is absolutely one of the reasons that affects the lack of funding

Researcher and Vice Chair on Working Group II at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Dr Adelle Thomas today, Monday, October 16, 2023, went on to tell media personnel:

“In the Caribbean we have less research on our impacts than other regions do.Simply because of the funding that goes towards research. A lot of the research is unfortunately not able to be done by scientists within our region, again because of the funding that goes towards research.”

She said that is not to say there is no evidence of the climate change regionally, because “the research that is there does show that climate change is having negative impacts.

“We’re seeing our commercially important species of fish that are moving away because of degradation of corals, because of the ocean becoming warmer and more acidic.”

She was responding to the question of Bajans noticing that some species of fish are no longer popular in waters around or off Barbados, while some other fish and marine life are moving in.

Dr Thomas reiterated:

“So that is one of the things that always comes up, is the lack of data that we have in the region to show that we are having these impacts and to show why we need support in order to deal with these impacts. So lack of data is absolutely one of the reasons that affects the lack of funding to adapt and respond to these negative impacts.”

Therefore, she said that one of the conversations and developments she is most looking forward to at COP28, following the historic creation of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 is to see the operationalisation of funding arrangements. She said that she wants to see the move from pledges to actually funds. And secondly, she also wants to see the advancement of the Global Goal on Adaptation established at the 2015 Paris Agreement. She said she wants to see next steps or ways to monitor and measure the progress of the adaptation fight to achieve the goal to increase funding to address the finance gap.