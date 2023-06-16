Caribbean cannot afford to not demand front-of-package labels Loop Barbados

Small island developing states (SIDS) are being implored to demand manufacturers provide front-of-pack nutrition labelling.

The call was ignited by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley at the opening of the SIDS Ministerial Conference on NCDs and Mental Health held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Prime Minister Mottley reminded SIDS there is strength in numbers as their development was challenged by the health of their citizens.

“We don’t produce most of our foods, we import. We should grow a lot more and we should fish and farm a lot more but regrettably, we are consumers of a global market. Those markets move when purchases with size and girth speak, ours are minuscule and therefore our orders cannot get them to change their behaviour. Barbados alone [and] CARICOM alone will not bring about front-package labelling but SIDS – 46 states across 193 countries – globally have the voice and power of advocacy,” stressed the Barbadian Prime Minister.

Mottley contended that small island states deserved “dignity and respect” and would not simply accept “that which you do not want in your main markets”.

She held that global manufacturers must share the responsibility of governments to ensure that their people remain healthy. Prime Minister Mottley maintained a united voice was key to ensuring compliance from international manufacturers.

“We spend too much money on the diabetes epidemic. We spend too much money fighting cardiovascular problems. We spend too much money having to move patients to dialysis who have not controlled their diabetes properly.

“For us, therefore. . . we want you to make sure that our people are eating with their eyes wide, wide open. And, therefore, I hope with the power of unity and the power of message [that these] will allow us to make that determination to get the movement of those who manufacture things globally to comply.”