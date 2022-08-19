Caribbean Airlines returns as CPL’s official airline Loop Barbados

The Hero Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) has announced that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is its official airline partner.

CAL is returning as tournament’s official airline after a two-year absence.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said the company is excited to be back in partnership with the CPL.

“As the official airline of the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2022, Caribbean Airlines is happy to RE-unite the fans and officials, for the region’s biggest sports party. With the lifting of travel restrictions and the ability to move freely, the excitement around CPL 2022 is tremendous,” he said.

“Caribbean Airlines understands the value of sport in uniting the region and we look forward to sharing a real Caribbean experience with the talented players, enthusiastic fans and all travellers.”

Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director, said: “It’s great to be moving across the islands again in this, Hero CPL’s 10th year. Caribbean Airlines is our trusted long-term partner in ensuring that CPL players and crew arrive safely and on time, and we thank them once again for partnering with us.”

The 2022 Hero CPL is set to take place from 31 August to 30th September.

Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis will host the competition.