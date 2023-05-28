Caribbean Airlines embodies spirit of Crop Over Loop Barbados

Regional carrier Caribbean Airlines launched their Welcome Home campaign in Barbados last Friday with a bang, bringing Trinidadian soca superstar Machel Montano to help ‘shake the place’.

In addition to the King of Soca, performances by Agent Sasco out of Jamaican and Barbados’ own Peter Ram and Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer only added to the night’s electrifying atmosphere at the beachside Copacabana on May 26.

With Barbados as its fourth stop, the campaign merged elements of culture, creativity and connectivity as the airlines continues to roll out its marketing strategy which attempts to capture the essence of ‘home’ in select island territories.

On the airlines official website, Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera said that the airlines would be “participating in carnivals and festivals across the region” and invited the public to “look forward to more exciting things as 2023 unfolds” back in January at the initial launch in Trinidad.

Patrons at Copacabana were not only treated to dynamic performances by the featured artistes but many cultural elements provided a taste of Barbados. Stationed roadside, the rhythmic strains of percussion band Iza Vybe beckoned attendees inside. A vibrantly illuminated corridor led to an energetic Mother Sally and her Tuk Band which complemented the energetic movements of her waistline and ample derriere.

Inside the venue, roaming Bajan characters, the Shaggy Bear, Green Monkey and stiltmen interacted with patrons as they filtered in throughout the evening. Deejays kept the Caribbean vibes flowing before Peter Ram kicked off the live entertainment segment shortly after 9 pm.

Ram, who performed hits Woman by My Side, All Uh We, Tight Pants and Pumpin’, also thrilled the audience with his impromptu chanting skills. Mikey followed and delivered high energy performances of Come Together, We Loose, Feting Family and his 2023 All Ovah. The audience matched the energy of the Bajan artistes who paved the way for Jamaican Agent Sasco. The reggae star did several covers as well as a number of his own hits before he was joined on stage by Machel Montano to sing the Caribbean Airlines Welcome Home jingle.

The King of Soca Machel then proceeded to charge up the atmosphere even more, delivery a plethora of his hits like Big Truck, One More Wine and Pop Ah Bottle. His 2023 banger Shake the Place did just that and the crowd could not seem to get enough of the hitmaker. Montano even threw in several covers during his set before stirring up a frenzy with a major Crop over appearance announcement, just before performing his 2019 collab with Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin Famalay.

It was clear by the end of the live performances, that Caribbean Airlines and the organisers of the Welcome Home launch in Barbados had been successful not only in hosting the local campaign but also in capturing the essence of Barbados and replicating the energy of the upcoming Crop Over festival.

Delicious local eats like fish cakes and tantalising tropical cocktails were also served up on the night as some lucky patrons also won free tickets to fly to any Caribbean Airlines destination.

Spotted among the crowd was Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as well as National Cultural Foundation CEO Carol Roberts, among many other prominent personalities.