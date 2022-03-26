Cardi B, Offset, Kulture Stars In Nickelodeon’s “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

Cardi B is Sharki B, and she is being joined by her husband Migos rapper Offset, who is Offshark, and their daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark as they appear on Baby Shark’s Big Show on Nickelodeon.

On Thursday, she announced her appearance as the momma shark, complete with gold hoop earrings and a special song and dance for young Baby Shark fans.

Cardi B announced her upcoming appearance to her 126 million fans.

“Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nickelodeon,” she said on Instagram.

Cardi B shared with the announcement a visual of Sharki B, which is a pink shark clothed in a yellowtail outfit complete with perfect teeth, a purple shawl, purple makeup, and bold lashes and eyebrows, along with a diamante headdress for her top fin.

There is also previewed the song and dance for the new song and dance- “The Seaweed Sway.”

“I got here by doing things my own Sharki B way,” Cardi B’s character is heard saying in a trailer. At the end of the trailer, Sharki B also talks to the other Sharkies with her signature speaking style.

“You gotta come on tour sometime, Okurrrr,” she says.

“Every fishy come do the seaweed swayyyy, to the world doo doo doo doo doo, swing to the left, swing to the right now spin and do the seaweed sway,” lyrics from the song read.

Offset, Cardi B, Kulture

Cardi B also shared a video of her and Offset coaching Kulture as she laid her track for an expression for the episode.

“Yay! Sharkies!” Kulture Shark says.

A press release from Nickelodeon described Cardi’s character Sharki B as “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”

Sharki B, Offshark, and Kulture Shark are set to make an appearance on the show’s April 15 episode.

A description of the upcoming episode says Baby Shark and his best friend William meet Sharki B and learn “The Seaweed Sway,” the viral song-and-dance craze she created.

In the meantime, the song “The Seaweed Sway” will be included in the compilation album Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way and will be released on all streaming platforms on April 8.

Cardi B and Kulture have been big fans of the Baby Shark show, which is set to release a movie in 2023.

Cardi had had previously shared that the now three-year-old Kulture had loved “the whole Baby Shark mixtape” as a baby in 2019.

The episode premieres on April 15 at noon on Nickelodeon.