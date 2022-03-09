Cardi B Gave A Glimpse Of Her Son And Gets Attacked By Nicki Minaj’s Barbz

Cardi B shared a glimpse of her 6-month-old son and got mixed reactions from fans including some of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz who accused her of posting because the Queen rapper was trending.

Keeping her cards and indeed her child close to her chest, Cardi B decided to tease the world on Wednesday by playing around and showing just a small piece of her young son. The “Money” artiste literally offered up just a glimpse of his cute baby eye, albeit adorably fringed with long lashes for fans to see, and immediately the baby’s body part broke the internet.

Captioned “This is all yall will get”, Cardi B, whose government name is Belcalis Almanzar Cephus, took to Twitter to feed the photo crumb to her fans. Though some were disappointed, most of her followers were still excited that they got something to fawn over. Fans have been gushing about the baby’s skin, eye color, and anything else they could possibly deduce about young baby Cephus, born in September 2021.

The baby boy, who is now six months old, is her second child with her husband, Offset, as the couple already have a daughter, Kulture, who is three. The “WAP” rapper announced her pregnancy back in June at the BET Awards to much excitement as, at the time, she was at least six months along and had successfully hidden the growing bump from the media.

The “Please Me” singer highlighted her belly when she joined Offset‘s group Migos on stage for their performance of “Straightenin”, and at the end of it, the crowd was cheering as much for the performance as they were for the pregnancy as celebrity babies are always a big deal. It was the second time the “Invasion of Privacy” entertainer revealed her pregnancy during a live performance. She pulled off the same stunt with Kulture when she debuted her baby bump on Saturday Night Live.

Though there was not that much to see in the new glimpse of her baby boy, based on what they could deduce, they have already pronounced the baby cute and a miniature version of his big sister. One fan commented, “OMG! I can tell that he is Kulture’s twin! He got some nice lashes. You and offset really said copy and paste. Now how about the first letter of his name or is that too much to ask?” While another chimed, “The way people disrespect Kulture, I don’t blame you. I guess this will have to do. I love and respect it. Could be a new album cover.”

It seems some of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are accusing Cardi B of only posting a photo of her son because Nicki has been trending on social media after Joe Budden premiered his new interview of her..

“I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!” Cardi responded. “Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do shit cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people.”