“Cappy” Greenidge funeral service this Friday

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Funeral service for the Hon. Rudolph Greenidge to be live streamed.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

Members of the public are invited to pay their last respects to former Minister, Member of Parliament and Deputy President of the Senate, The Honourable Rudolph “Cappy” Greenidge, OR, SC.

His funeral service can be viewed via live stream at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3Au5SN5.

The official funeral will be held this Friday, August 23, 2024, at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, The Ridge, Christ Church, at 10:00 am.

Greenidge will be laid to rest at the St Catherine Anglican Church in St Philip.

He passed away on Friday, August 2, at the age of 79.

(GIS).

