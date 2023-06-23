CAPE Communication Studies students can report to nearest exam centre Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) wishes to advise all candidates writing the CAPE Communication Studies Paper 1 this morning, 23 June 2023 that the examination will proceed as timetabled.

The METVT is encouraging all candidates to safely make their way to their respective examination centre. Whereas the exam is timetabled for a 9 am start, candidates must be aware that there is still a 30 minute grace period in which they will be allowed to write the exam after the official start.

If a candidate experiences any difficulty in arriving at his/her centre on time for the exam he/she may report to one of the nearest examination centres to write the examination.

These centres are namely:Alexandra SchoolAlleyne SchoolCh Ch FoundationCombermereEllerslieHarrison CollegeThe LodgeQueens CollegeSt Michael SchoolSpringer Memorial SchoolSt UrsulasBelleville Grammar SchoolSt Garfield Sobers Wildey Gymnasium

The METVT wishes the candidates a safe journey and every success with their examination. School remains closed for all other students.