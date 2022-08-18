Canon Ivan Harewood passes, PM expresses condolences Loop Barbados

Retired clergyman Canon Ivan Harewood has passed away.

Speaking on his death, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley called him “a true friend of the community” as she said goodbye in an official statement issued yesterday, August 18.

“I join members of the Anglican Church family across Barbados, as well as my constituents in St. Michael North-East, in saying goodbye to a true friend of the community, retired Canon Ivan Harewood. I was saddened yesterday to learn of the passing of an outstanding clergyman who was as loving and friendly as he was quiet and unassuming. His was not an overwhelming physical stature, and his voice equaled his size — but neither of these features characterised his personality or the extent of his resolve on matters of society and humanity. And while most Barbadians will know him as a most dignified man of God and servant of the people, whose presence was always clothed in a spirit of quiet humility, many will not know that it was most likely influenced by his experiences after he started his working life in the nursing service of Britain.”

The Prime Minister’s statement went on to relay how Harewood served as Chaplain of the House of Assembly for “just short of three decades” after his ordination to the priesthood and return to Barbados. She reflected on how the late clergyman led “parliamentarians of every political colour in prayer and reflection at the start of each sitting”. His service to the island covered some of post-Independence Barbados’ most memorable moments, ranging from economic growth and decline to life-changing political episodes.

“Canon Harewood did it week after week, year after year, never once showing a hint of interest in attracting the limelight or a political label to himself. His was an approach worthy of emulation. On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend deep sympathy to his family, especially his wife Adele Harewood, sons Curtice Harewood and the Rev. Mark Harewood, and daughter Dr Susan Harewood. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister stated.