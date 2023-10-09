Cancer survivor Minister Bradshaw will not be silent on QEH woes Loop Barbados

One minister will be like a dog with a bone – tenacious and relentless – as she holds the feet of the country’s leader and health minister to the flame to ensure that promises to improve the public healthcare system, especially for cancer patients, are upheld and delivered upon.

I want to assure you the public that they can’t silence me on this issue

As one who has travelled a road less travelled, the road from cancer diagnosis to ringing the bell to indicate the end of treatment, Minister Santia Bradshaw admits that she has been giving a listening ear to many who seek her out as inspiration for their own fights and she has no intention of disappointing them or letting them down.

She said:

“I have had the commit from both the Prime Minister and Minister Walcott, that a number of the concerns that have been addressed to me are being addressed and will be addressed. With that assurance, I want to assure you the public that they can’t silence me on this issue, because I intend every phone call I get, every message I get from whoever I get, I am going to make sure that we make the improvements to the public healthcare system that are needed.”

Bradshaw stressed, with regard to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, “We are going to fix what is wrong there!”

I am listening very carefully to the concerns expressed by Barbadians. I’m listening because I have walked the road

This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as she delivered her address during the annual general meeting for her St Michael South East constituency, she painted the picture of concern which she faces at every turn from persons seeking assistance:

“I know everybody business because everybody believes that because I have been open and honest about my journey that I can relate to what they are going through. And it’s fine. I don’t take on more than I need to, but I do understand what people are going through when they get a diagnosis that they didn’t expect.”

Diagnosed back in 2018, three months after taking up her first portfolio and duties, Bradshaw told her constituents, the nation and world, “I come to you tonight in the spirit of openness… a few weeks ago I discovered a lump in my breast… the good news is that it is treatable because they have found it early.” Now, five years later, she is saying:

“I was what I would consider at my peak, now coming to become a minister and bram! Diagnosis! Many of you experienced it and you shared it with me that you think everything going along good, you preparing for your children going back to school, and then you get a lil pain. Go to the doctor and quick so you get a diagnosis that changes your life entirely.

“Well I want to say to you this evening, that I am listening very carefully to the concerns expressed by Barbadians. I’m listening because I have walked the road. I understand what support means, not only in terms of your constituents and family, but ensuring that we have a public health system that also meets the requirements and the needs of the people of this country.”

there is still a lot more to be done

As one who knows the worry over a loved one’s life, in her case, over her dad after he had a stroke, when you call the hospital and hear there are no ambulances available, she added, “I hear the cries of Barbadians about long waits at the hospital. I hear the cries of people over appointments. They call me to ask if I can get an appointment brought up because, as you can appreciate, after COVID, a lot of things, the hospital is trying to get back on track. And I want to say to you this evening, it touches me when I hear these stories and I have raised with my colleagues in Cabinet, up to yesterday,

“I had the opportunity to speak with both Prime Minister and the Minister of Health regarding these issues, because I do feel that while we have made significant strides in the area of our public health, there is still a lot more to be done.”

She said, for one, the polyclinic hours were extended under this Barbados Labour Party administration, “but more still needs to be done”.