Cancer survivor in good health and high spirits | Loop Barbados

Yolande Clarke-Wilkinson is the epitome of what having a positive attitude and faith in God can do.

The 32-year-old mother of three not only recently defeated breast cancer but also gave birth to a healthy baby boy during the process.

Chatting with Loop Lifestyle, Yolande reflected on her cancer journey which began in 2018 after she noticed an irregularity in her left breast.

“July 2018 I remember one day I wasn’t going to work and something was like ‘Yolande, do a self-exam’. I did a self-exam on my left breast and I found a lump. I was like ‘A lump?’ Then I did it on the right and I didn’t feel anything so I was like ‘Something ain’t right,’ so I told my mum to do it for me and she said yes she was ‘feeling something’.”

“The only thing I thought was that this could be breast cancer so I called the [Barbados] Cancer Society and they said at my age I was too young to have a mammogram so I would have to get an ultrasound. They told me to go to the clinic, get a check-up and then from there they would send me to the Cancer Society to get an ultrasound.”

In September 2018, after a series of examinations, Yolande’s fears were confirmed. She was officially diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The next month I had an appointment to go to the Cancer Society for the ultrasound and when the doctor examined me he told me that it looks like a malignancy, which means cancer so I needed urgently to go and get a biopsy. So I went to the hospital, I got a biopsy and like two weeks later it came back that it was cancer.”

“Up to this day I have never cried about it,” she declared.

“I prayed, I prayed, I prayed, I prayed. I asked God ‘Why me?’ but then I said ‘You didn’t give me this here just because, you can give me it was a purpose’.”

It was between March and April 2019, that Yolande was then given another shock. She was now faced with having to battle cancer while being an expectant mother.

“I remember asking the doctor, ‘With my cancer would I be able to get pregnant?’ but I never thought about having another child because I had two children before so I was never thinking about another child. Between March and April 2019 I found out I was pregnant and I remember taking the pregnancy test and I was like ‘God, how am I going to cope with a baby and breast cancer?’ He told me ‘Yolande, don’t worry. Everything is going to be ok,’ and it was ok.”

“But the doctor wanted me to terminate the pregnancy at sixteen weeks and I told her no. I told her ‘If God has given me 29 years of my life, I’m willing to give my unborn child 29 years of his or hers.'”

Despite her doctor’s concerns about her physical and mental health, Yolande was determined to she will see her bouncing blessing.

“I told her no matter what, I am keeping this child because he is a blessing and she told me she wanted to take him from me at 34 weeks and I told her ‘No, I am taking him straight up to my due date,’ and I went straight up to the week before my due date.”

Describing her son as her “joy”, she professed that he was the main reason she pulled through her cancer journey.

“He is who helped me pull through this whole cancer journey because I said if God can take me nine months with a baby, going through a cancer journey with estrogen, he can take me through anything. And seeing him, it reminds me a lot never to give up.”

For the first four months, Yolande was fortunate to nurse her son with the non-cancerous breast until it was time for her to start chemotherapy.

“I remember thinking ‘I can’t nurse this baby, how can I nurse this baby and I have cancer? But then I was adamant that I have two breasts. One has cancer, the other one doesn’t so he has to nurse on the one that doesn’t. Then at four months, they told me that I cannot continue nursing him so I said he had four months, he enjoyed that time me and him bonding.”

The eight cycles of chemotherapy took place from July to November 2020 before she made the God-guided decision to have a double mastectomy.

“I lost my hair, I lost my eyebrows, I lost all the hair on my body, my skin just turned, my nails were black, my toes were black, my skin was black and I still pushed on. In July 2021 the doctor told me ‘It’s time for you to take off the breast.’ And I remember God telling me ‘Yolande don’t only take off one, take off both,’ and I went back to him the following week and told him I am having a double mastectomy because that is what God told me.”

Shortly after her successful surgery on August 24 2021, she began radiotherapy which she revealed was quite painful.

“That[radiotheraphy] was painful because all of my skin there is just black and white where the breasts is. It still has a soreness to it but I give thanks.”

In January 2022, after eight cycles of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and radiotherapy, Yolande not only had a new lease on life but she was cancer-free.

“That year I told everyone that for my Christmas gift, I don’t want money, nothing. I want to be cancer-free. When the doctor told me I was cancer-free, tears of joy came to my eyes. Up to this day, I feel like a changed person, I feel like a person that can overcome any obstacle in life. I lost my breasts but I gained back my life. I gained a second chance at life.”

She is urging other cancer survivors to have hope and to never believe cancer is a death sentence.

“To all the cancer survivors out there, cancer is not a death sentence, hope and as long as you believe, you can achieve anything. No matter what the doctors tell you, that you have this amount of time to live, the only body that has the final say is God, so don’t ever give up,” she added.