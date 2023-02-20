Cancer patient who returned to T&T to fulfil dying wish passes away Loop Jamaica

Mitera Balkaran, the cancer patient who recently returned to Trinidad to fulfil her last wish, has passed away.

Balkaran, 33, died at Southern Medical Center in San Fernando on Saturday.

Her husband shared the heartbreaking news via her TikTok account.

Balkaran returned to her land of birth from Belgium last week to fulfil her dying wish – a Hindu wedding ceremony.

She had set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help her get home.

Sadly, she died at hospital before realising her dream.

Her husband said: “It’s heartbreaking that we didn’t get to do our wedding. She really would have loved that.”

@mity_89#cancer#sarcoma#cancerfighter#fyp#terminal#dying#cancerawareness#update? Interstellar Theme – Follow The Compass

Balkaran was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2021, after developing a lump in her leg.

Initially, she was told it was hives due to work stress.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited to clarify that Mitera Balkaran passed away at the Southern Medical Center in San Fernando.