Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach Loop Barbados
Ignatius Byer Primary celebrates African Awareness Day
Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach
Foreign Affairs Ministry to review External Service Orders
Government committed to supporting initiatives for MSMEs
Weymouth Wales women off to a “gr8” start in BFA Women’s Premiership
Goals galore in BFA Premier League
15-Spot jump in F2 debut in Bahrain – Zane Maloney finishes third
Jalon Samuel rides past DQ to set new record – 6 Gold Cup wins
Two dogs escape captivity from Bajan Airbnb to Amsterdam forever home
UWI students have another ‘give-back’ option
Tuesday Mar 07
3 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A Canadian visitor drowned Sunday morning in the waters off Pebbles Beach in St Michael.
He has been identified as 78-year-old Dimitrios Gallos.
The incident occurred around 10:55 am on Sunday, March 5.
World News
Kim’s sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India
Community