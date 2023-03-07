Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Ignatius Byer Primary celebrates African Awareness Day

Canadian visitor drowns at Pebbles Beach

Foreign Affairs Ministry to review External Service Orders

Government committed to supporting initiatives for MSMEs

Weymouth Wales women off to a “gr8” start in BFA Women’s Premiership

Goals galore in BFA Premier League

15-Spot jump in F2 debut in Bahrain – Zane Maloney finishes third

Jalon Samuel rides past DQ to set new record – 6 Gold Cup wins

Two dogs escape captivity from Bajan Airbnb to Amsterdam forever home

UWI students have another ‘give-back’ option

Tuesday Mar 07

27?C
Barbados News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Canadian visitor drowned Sunday morning in the waters off Pebbles Beach in St Michael.

He has been identified as 78-year-old Dimitrios Gallos.

See also

The incident occurred around 10:55 am on Sunday, March 5.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Kim’s sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

Community

Ignatius Byer Primary celebrates African Awareness Day