A Canadian national is scheduled to appear in a Barbados court tomorrow.

He is Nicolas Loranza Ezson Denny, 33 years, who was charged with serious bodily harm of Ja-Rad Grant at an establishment along Dalkeith Road, St Michael last Friday, June 6.

Denny, who is staying at Butterfly Beach Hotel, Maxwell, Christ Church, is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (PR/SAT)