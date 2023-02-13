Canada’s Prime Minister To Attend CARICOM Summit In The Bahamas – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will be a special guest of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders at their 44th summit in the Bahamas from February 15-17.

Trudeau’s office said the Canadian leader would ‘drive progress on shared priorities, including continued support for the Haitian people’.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for the leaders to consider further regional political, security, and humanitarian assistance in support of the Haitian people and Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing situation in Haiti, which is having a devastating impact on the Haitian people,” the office of the Canadian Prime Minister stated.

It observed that as CARICOM celebrates its 50th anniversary, Trudeau will participate in group discussions and bilateral meetings with CARICOM leaders.

According to his office, Trudeau will work to strengthen Canada’s partnership with countries in the Caribbean region by advancing democracy, human rights, economic growth that benefits everyone, and developing clean energy.

He will also work with CARICOM leaders to increase trade and investment between Canada and the Caribbean to create jobs and growth and advocate for climate action and resilience for the region, particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters.

“Canada and the Caribbean Community share strong ties between our peoples, common values, and a strong commitment to fighting climate change. I look forward to meeting with the leaders of CARICOM to discuss how we can continue to work together to support the people of Haiti, strengthen the Caribbean region, and build a better future for people and businesses in Canada, the Caribbean, and around the world,” Trudeau stated.

Over two million Canadians travel to CARICOM countries annually.

And in 2021, Canada’s two-way merchandise trade with CARICOM countries reached $1.9 billion.

That same year bilateral trade in services reached $3.9 billion.

At their Bahamas summit, CARICOM leaders will discuss issues including progress on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy; Food Security; Regional Security; Climate Change, and Climate Finance.

COVID-19 and other issues relating to health are also down for discussion.

NewsAmericasNow.com