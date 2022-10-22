Calypso music not off limits to the deaf community Loop Barbados

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey is advocating for more diverse subjects to be taught in schools for persons with disabilities.

Minister Humphrey, who spoke during the launch of the Deaf Calypso Project, Concert and Art Exhibition hosted at The Barbados Council For the Disabled (BCD) on Friday, revealed that he was unaware that it was possible for deaf individuals to sing until recently. He asserted that this lack of knowledge was an indicator that more needed to be done in the schools.

“This tells me that there is much more that we can do for persons with disabilities….Perhaps, there is something we need to do in our schools for persons with disabilities and persons who don’t have disabilities, so that there would be less shock when hearing that this is possible,” he contended.

Quoting lyrics from cultural ambassador The Mighty Gabby, Humphrey also advocated for the inclusion of the calypso artform in schools.

“In our schools we now need to have persons with disabilities recognising that they can be part of this. Gabby has a song ‘Calypso is my music and I gine use it’, then he says ‘calypso is my weapon and I gine use um’, and I believe if we are able to incorporate the calypso artform into the telling of the narrative to persons with disabilities then we now begin to make a change.”

The Deaf Calypso Project, Concert and Art Exhibition will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at the Frank Collymore Hall.