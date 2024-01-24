Calypso and Jazz for a worthy cause Loop Barbados

Barbadians from all walks of life and visitors alike will get the opportunity to experience an exciting evening of entertainment while also assisting the life changing work of Verdun and Marina House.

As part of the activities for Drug Awareness Month, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Verdun and Marina House, the rehabilitation centres based in St. John, will be hosting a charity fundraising concert – Calypso and Jazz at the Frank Collymore Hall, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Chief Executive Officer of Verdun and Marina, Marietta Carrington promised patrons, “A night to remember as some of the island’s seasoned performers as well as some newer talent will be hitting the stage for this worthy cause.”

She noted, “Verdun and Marina have been boldly addressing mental illness, substance use and addiction for more than two decades. By tackling this disease, we aim to break the chains of stigma, foster greater understanding, empathy and, ultimately, create a path towards healing and recovery for those who need it most.”

The funds raised from the elegant event will go toward supporting the various programmes of Verdun house, the male rehab facility based at Pool St, John and Marina House, at Newcastle, St John dedicated to females.

“During this Drug Awareness Month, we have heard how substance misuse and addiction have negatively impacted Barbados’s social fabric, the physical, mental and well-being of families. The vitality of our communities in Barbados and the Caribbean, is the collective responsibility we all share, and we must actively work to ensure that those impacted by the disease of addiction and their families have safe spaces to heal and recover,” Carrington said.

Patrons can expect to be mesmerised by a stellar lineup of seasoned and youthful artistes, promising an evening of epic performances.

Menelle Delices, St Lucia’s calypso monarch will share raw, unfiltered stories through her music, accompanied by Barbadian guitarist Simon Pipe. St Leonard’s Boys Choir will harmonise a message of hope and resilience and Zukeli Inniss, a tenor saxophonist representing the youth, will bring a fresh and vibrant energy to the stage.

Expect further surprise performances from a diverse array of artistes such Nikita and the dynamic performances of Hashim & Friends and Lennox.