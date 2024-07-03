CAL’s T&T, B’dos, J’ca, SVG flights disrupted on Wednesday

·7 min read
CAL’s T&T, B’dos, J’ca, SVG flights disrupted on Wednesday
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Travel
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Caribbean Airlines has advised of several flight disruptions between Trinidad and Tobago and New York, connecting via St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Wednesday, due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

In an update Tuesday, the airline said customers will be accommodated on the next available services.

Additionally, flights from Trinidad and Tobago to Kingston, Jamaica and Nassau, The Bahamas, for Wednesday, as well as flights between Kingston and Toronto have been disrupted: 

The airline said passengers whose plans are impacted by these flight disruptions can rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

1. Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

2. Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.

3. All changes must be made through the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

4. Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers can register for real-time flight notification and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.

For more information visit www.caribbean-airlines.com.

