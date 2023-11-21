Call for prayer space at Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport Loop Barbados

Local Muslims are being promised the likely possibility of direct flights to the Middle East after Barbados signed a new MOU and partnership agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, however, a call is being made for prayer spaces at the lone airport on island.

Past-President of the Barbados Muslim Association Dr Abdul Mohammed, on this topic while in his capacity as president, told Loop News, it is not an appeal for spaces only for persons of the Islam faith but for multiple faiths and he said that it would see the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) come up to international standards. Furthermore, as Barbados always seeks to be a leader in the region, this would also set GAIA apart as the template to follow.

Mohammed said:

“It is not about me wanting it. It is a standard in all international airports and ports for all faiths. All major international airports have it.”

And he disclosed at the time, that it is his belief that it was included in numerous past plans for the expansion of GAIA but for some reason or the other “it just never came to fruition”.

Following the new talks and partnership, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Mohammed said, “I know GAIA has had a total rethink of the business model inclusive of investors and plant upgrade. This has put the provision of a meditation space or prayer area on pause but we do wish to see it made a reality as soon as possible. We are seeing a rapid diversity in the type of travelers and this is a need.”

But he stressed it is not for Muslims alone.

Even before this ink on the MOU between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Barbados, his stance was, “I mean at all the public spaces now globally, the airport and so on, you have multi-faith prayer areas being developed, so it is a concept only new to Barbados but if you travel internationally you will find it wherever you go in airports.

“And you don’t necessarily call it a prayer area. People call it a multidisciplinary, multi-faith, meditation, spiritual, generally a sort of name that will serve all faiths and belief systems.”

Dr Mohammed last year also spoke to prayer spaces at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus prior to this push by governments on both sides – Barbados and Saudi Arabia – for scholarships and exchanges of students and staff.

And he said that it does not have to start from scratch, because groundwork has already been done, just not completed.

He disclosed, “University had a multi-faith prayer area in the design works, and I think they even did the foundation, but then with the change of the Chancellor and some financial hiccups, I think the project was stopped. But I believe it is still in the works and I know they intend to do that at some time. It is actually located on the hill above the stop lights, if you go up the hill on the left-hand side.

“So that’s definitely an idea that they want to execute.”

Editor’sNote: An earlier version of this article had Dr Mohammed as the President of the Barbados Muslim Association as opposed to a Past President. Dr Mohammed shared his opinion of prayer spaces during his tenure, but spoke to Loop News once again, in light of the new push following the partnership with Saudi Arabia.