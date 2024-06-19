Call for Bajan stories for oral stories project

Barbadians with a riveting story about Fogarty’s, Five and Ten Store, Bata Shoe Stores, Hurricane Janet, cricket, attending an ‘ole’ time church excursion, or other tales should contact the National Library Service.

Interested Barbadians are invited to be part of the Bajan Stories – Remember When Oral Stories Project, which is being hosted in conjunction with the Division of Culture, Prime Minister’s Office.

To book an interview, persons may call Ermeline Kirton-Higgins at 535-5858, 535-5860, or 836-5233, or email [email protected].

(GIS).