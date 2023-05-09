CAL starts direct flight between Barbados and Tobago Loop Barbados

Barbadians and Tobagonians are now only one flight away from each other, because Caribbean Airlines has launched and commenced its direct route between the two small islands.

With the first batch of travellers arriving on island yesterday, Sunday, May 7, the one-hour-long flight is already being hailed a success. In fact, the cohort of Tobagonians who came over on the inaugural flight said that it took 55 minutes.

Speaking to the media at a press briefing at Sand Street Bistro in Speightstown today, May 8, 2023, Executive Chairman of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) Alicia Edwards said, “What it does, is it allows people that want to visit to have four to five-day getaways on Tobago [to do so seamlessly].” She urged this non-stop flight makes the travel process “easier” and it removes any layover time plus the 25-minute flight over from the sister island of Trinidad.

Edwards shared that for Tobago to have this added direct flight is “very important” to the country and its economy.

The flights BW 212 and BW 213 will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

At present, Tobago’s main source markets in order are the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, and Scandinavia, then the US and Canada, as well as some regional traffic , however, Edwards revealed that they have data which supports the belief that Bajans want to island hop to Tobago.

She disclosed, “In terms of searches in this part of the world, the largest number of searches from the CARICOM [Caribbean Community] region come from Barbados. So there is a lot of interest from Bajans in coming to Tobago and that doves tail very well with why we are optimistic and why we are pushing this particular flight.”

The flight was also shopped to a group of travel agents and some Barbadian travel influencers as well.

Edwards said that she was happy that the onboarding of this flight could overlap with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marketplace in Barbados this week.

The flight will originate in Tobago.