CAL announces new non-stop service between Tobago, Barbados | Loop Barbados

Effective May 8, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will introduce non-stop flights between Barbados and Tobago.

In a statement announcing the introduction of the new service, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said it’ll be another choice for travellers to connect to various transatlantic markets.

He explained that the addition of the new route is aligned with the airline’s mandate to improve regional connectivity and to support the development of multi-destination tourism.

Medera said: “As we continue to reignite our customers’ passion for travel, this flight will facilitate easy connectivity for visitors to explore multiple destinations in the region.

Multi-destination tourism offers each country the opportunity to maximum output from its tourism investments and related activities.”

“As we work with our stakeholders to rebuild Caribbean travel, the airline will provide, as best as we can, convenient connections throughout the region and beyond,” the CAL CEO added.

Customers can look out for announcement on special promotions in the coming weeks, as the airline is also working with stakeholders on both islands to stimulate leisure travel.

Flight schedule for new non-stop service between Tobago and Barbados.

These flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents.

Customers may also book flights using Caribbean Airlines’ Mobile App, available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.