CAL adds new Barbados to St Lucia flights Loop Barbados

Caribbean Airlines has unveiled its exciting expansion into the Eastern Caribbean.

Starting July 24, the airline will add new non-stop services between Barbados and St Vincent, as well as St Lucia.

Additionally, there will be increased capacity to Dominica and Grenada, strengthening the carrier’s commitment to the region’s connectivity.

The Barbados to St Vincent route has been increased to 7 weekly services, in addition to 4 new weekly flights between Barbados and St Lucia. Direct St Lucia to St Vincent return flights will operate on Thursdays, making island-hopping a breeze.

The airline’s ATR-72 fleet, comprising nine aircraft, will operate these routes. With these strategic additions, Caribbean Airlines is bringing more convenience and seamless travel experiences to its valued customers.

Further, as part of Caribbean Airlines ongoing commitment to the Eastern Caribbean, starting from August 23, customers will enjoy new services between Trinidad, Dominica and Antigua on Wednesday and Sundays; and even more direct travel options from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana. There will also be additional flights from Trinidad to St Vincent and Grenada, enhancing connectivity across the region.

CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed his enthusiasm for this expanded schedule, stating, “We are excited to progress our plans for regional connectivity. There continues to be a call for increased frequency and capacity between Caribbean destinations, and by adjusting our strategies and route network to connect these destinations, we can provide more sustainable travel options for our customers.”

Caribbean Airlines is the leading carrier in the region, and this expansion into the Eastern Caribbean further solidifies its growth trajectory. Customers can look forward to more seamless travel and greater convenience, as Caribbean Airlines shapes the future of travel in the region.

All flights are open for sale and customers can visit www.caribbean-airlines.com for more details on the schedule, the latest updates and to complete bookings.