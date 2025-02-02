CAIPO now part of Business Barbados

Government is moving ahead with initiatives to make doing business easier in Barbados.

Effective today, the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO) has been absorbed into Business Barbados. Operations will continue from the Baobab Towers, Warrens, St Michael.

Minister of Energy and Business Development Senator Lisa Cummins in a release, said Government will be working with all of the agencies to ensure there is a brand new approach that breaks down what people need done. This includes the service level agreements and standard operating procedures which she said were simple, transparent, efficient and did not waste time.

Cummins said she tasked the new board of directors of Business Barbados and the team to “focus on

building an entire ecosystem for doing business”, as the operations of CAIPO were only part of the system.

Cummins said Business Barbados was committed to getting the basics right and will be unveiling a suite of new services designed to expand its capabilities and position Barbados as a premier global business hub.

(PR/SAT)