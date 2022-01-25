Caddle says her focus on constituency not ministry | Loop Barbados

As persons peruse the list of Cabinet members and take note of the new ministers or missing ministries, another Member of Parliament, Marsha Caddle, is clearing the air about why her name is not amongst her colleagues.

The former minister in the ministry of finance, Caddle has retained her seat as the representative for the constituency of St Michael South Central.

Hours after prime minister Mia Amor Mottley named the members of the Cabinet, Caddle posted on her Instagram saying:

“I was honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to continue in the Cabinet. It was my judgement that in the last 3 and a half years, what has given me the strongest sense of purpose has been serving my constituents and my work on climate change and related development matters. I wish to focus on these issues at this time, which the PM has graciously accepted. I am very grateful to her for this opportunity.”

Related Article

The MP for St Michael South Central caption the feed post, “I look forward to representing St Michael South Central in the lower House of Parliament. There is a tremendous amount of work ahead for us all. We will make it together.”

Following the January 20th announcement that she had won back her seat and the Barbados Labour Party had once more attained a landslide victory at the polls, Caddle showed on her socials that she was making rounds in the community to say thank you to her constituents, while checking on some pending issues.