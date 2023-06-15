Cabinet stolen with CXC papers, investigation ongoing Loop Barbados

Another breach has been confirmed by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)).

According to a release from the Council, they were informed that fireproof cabinets containing examination papers for nine subjects scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.

“This is of grave concern to CXC(R) and the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). CXC(R) is in constant contact with the Ministry of Education and Youth in Jamaica and an update was shared with the Ministries of Education from across the region at a meeting earlier today.”

CXC(R) is now determining the course of action and will communicate with the Ministries of Education today.

The Council promises to share any further information with the media and public as it becomes available.

This comes weeks after the Mathematics paper leak on May 17, 2023, was confirmed and on that occasion the examining body took the decision to avoid a resit.