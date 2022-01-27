Cabinet members to declare assets | Loop Barbados

Government will be making its third bid to bring the Integrity In Public Life Bill back on the legislative agenda.

Speaking on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Mottley declared due to the absence of Integrity Legislation, members of Cabinet will be required to submit a declaration of their assets in order to serve in Parliament.

She added that her Government was committed to tackling the issue of corruption in Government.

“I ask for the third time that the Parliament of Barbados will have to face the decision on Integrity Legislation. The first time was under the Tom Adams administration, it did not get past the Senate, having gotten past the elected numbers of the House of Assembly and this time it did not get past the Senate again, having gotten past the elected numbers of the House of Assembly.

“I trust and pray that those who sit in the Upper House will recognise that this is a matter of deep importance for all of us in this country,” the Prime Minister said.

She highlighted that in the absence of the integrity bill, her administration has replaced the archaic Prevention of Corruption Act with a modern Corruption Act, and passed the Whistleblowers Act and the Deferred Prosecuting Act which gives additional powers to prosecution and law enforcement thereby allowing Government to “be more adept in how we treat to the issue of corruption”.

As anti-corruption falls under her ministerial portfolio of National Security, Mottley stressed that her Government has a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption.

“There is zero tolerance for both corruption and arrogance in this administration. I will not have to say any more on this matter,” she commented.

Prime Minister Mottley noted that Barbados was listed in the top 30 least corrupt countries in the world, ranking the least corrupt for the Caribbean region, according to Transparency International. She underscored that “difficult conversations” must be had within the region regarding corruption in public service.

“At 55, we must have difficult discussions and one of those difficult discussions has been the experience of our brothers and sisters in other small island developing states, where people are declining public service because of the rigid nature in which these ‘one size fits all’ prescriptions for the fight of corruption have been made. Recognising that it becomes that more difficult to even constitute… because of the nature in which the structures to fight corruption have been drafted.”

“I trust and pray, therefore, that the United Nations will accept that there is a justifiable cause for us to review how best we treat to holding people accountable without depriving countries of the quality of governance that might otherwise be available,” she added.