C.O. Williams House of Soca bringing a ‘potpourri of talent’ | Loop Barbados

Those who patronise calypso tents can expect more than the customary show of talent when they visit C.O. Williams House of Soca this season. Attendees will be treated like royalty while taking in the tent’s stellar entertainment package. This assurance comes from Tent Manager Sharon Carew-White.

“Fans can expect a potpourri of talent, from social commentary to bashment soca, and even ‘Mauby’,” she told Loop Entertainment, making reference to Bruce Lee Almightee’s trending tune by the same name. The entertainer will be one of the tent’s newest additions for the 2022 season, along with Denisha.

Its diverse cast will feature a number of veterans but also includes some newer performers. It boasts several former Junior Monarchs such as Quon, Raanan and Dynamo who will be graduating and vying for the Pic-O-de-Crop crown.

Popsicle, Sir Ruel, Billboard, Faith Callender, Lady Essence, Rameses, Peter Ram, Mole and SugahRhe are some of the artistes among the tent’s line-up, with the latter two venturing into the social commentary arena this year.

Malik will also be performing and in the spirit of investing in the artform the tent will be mentoring A [email protected] this year.

C.O. Williams House of Soca will honour their sponsors as well as pay tribute to past tent members Sir Gallon and Observer.

In addition to its musical offerings, patrons of the tent can expect many treats and surprises. There will be the provision of a shuttle service and patrons also have the option to purchase group passes and take in the experience in a private cabana being provided by the tent’s sponsors. Season passes are also up for offer for $100.

C.O. Williams House of Soca is slated to open its doors this weekend on Saturday, 2 July, with judging slated for 13 July. All shows will be held at the Derrick Smith School, beginning promptly at 7 pm with a pool show scheduled to take place at Infinity on the Beach at a date to be announced.