BYAC trainees cop 3 Youth Achievement Awards | Loop Barbados

Three Barbados Youth Adavance Corps (BYAC) trainees took pride of place at the recently hosted Optimist Club of Barbados South Youth Appreciation Awards 2022.

Copping three of the five awards were BYAC trainees Jayden Gay, Arielle Boyce and Devon St Hill.

Jayden Gay, who represented Barbados at the Junior Pan American Games in wrestling in November 2021, received his award for exceptional achievement in sports.

Arielle Boyce, a recent graduate of the National Transformation Initiative’s Technical Vocational Transitional Literacy Programme with distinction, was given an award for her academic achievements, while Devon St Hill, a Spoken Word Artist, who received a National Independence Festival of Creative Arts bronze medal award for his performance of an original piece entitled ‘Inmates’ was awarded in the area of creative arts.

The final two awardees, Aarys Hinkson and Kobe Hutson, received awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and Leadership respectively.

Stating that the awards sought to uplift and empower young people, BYAC Senior Programme Officer (Ag), Melissa Nurse-Herbert, noted that “the Youth Appreciation Awards provided the perfect opportunity for Optimists to make a difference in their community, and demonstrate commitment to young people”.

“Youth Appreciation projects are intended to make children feel important and highlight their positive contributions to society. Since 1956, the programme has given Optimist Clubs the occasion to work with youth toward the common goals of education, career development, physical well-being and community service,”Nurse-Herbert stated.

The Optimist Club of Barbados South Youth Appreciation Awards 2022 were held April 9, at St John the Baptist Church, Holder’s Hill, St James.

Following the presentation of awards, featured speaker Karen Taylor spoke passionately to the audience, encouraging the honourees to continue to make the best use of their God-given talents.

“Go out there in the world and be the best you. Find your talents, enjoy them and make the best of them,” Taylor said