BYAC outreach programme continues Loop Barbados

The Barbados Youth Advance Corps (BYAC) is making it easy for more young recruits to enlist and for parents to sign-up their children to take this path.

The Corps is literally meeting people where they are at as it continues its outreach exercise during the months of February and March. The BYAC was formerly the Barbados Youth Service.

During the month of February, recruitment commences on Friday, February 9 at the Speightstown bus terminal in St Peter. On Saturday, February 24, recruitment takes place at Cost-U-Less in Padmore Village, St Thomas.

During the month of March, recruitment takes place on Friday, March 8, at Sheraton Mall, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church and on Saturday, March 16, at Emerald City, Six Roads, St Philip.

Young persons interested in joining the BYAC are encouraged to visit any of the locations to find out more information from one of the team members present. Applications will also be onsite for persons to sign up for the two year programme.

For more information, persons can contact the BYAC through the following channels:

Phone: 535-0180

Instagram: www.instagram.com/barbadosyouthadvance

Email: [email protected]