BWU slaps down idea of penalties for no notice period from employees Loop Barbados

With a belief being touted that employees who quit with little or no time given as notice should be penalised, the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is saying emphatically no.

In fact, the BWU in its response to the Barbados Employers’ Federation (BEC) suggestion, is there would be no need for such if the employees were treated justly from the jump and throughout their tenure.

Do right by workers! Treat workers with respect!

BWU General Secretary in a statement issued on July 20, stated, “The BWU fully appreciates the need for notice periods to be given to reduce the impact of employees leaving unexpectedly without providing requisite notice. It impacts the company’s ability to plan and places a burden on coworkers who are forced directly or indirectly to pick up the slack.

“[However,] There is an uncanny correlation between workers who are treated unfairly and workers who will not give their employers the requisite notice.”

Assure decent work and living wages. Then redress will not become necessary

In response, Moore is ready and bold enough “to throw a challenge out to the Barbados Employers’ Confederation to conduct a survey with respect to the companies that are to the front of the row demanding redress when workers quit their jobs without the requisite notice vis a vis the companies that are at the front of the line at the Employment Rights Tribunal as respondents in Unfair Dismissal Claims.”

The BWU Head said that instead of looking at redress for no notice from employees, “It is time that we start to address the root issues in this country. An employee who is valued, fairly compensated and treated with respect is less likely to leave their employment without notice.”

Without fear, she furthermore posited, “Employers who restrict workers from vacation, lunch breaks, the accepted standard 40-hour work week and roster workers to work six days a week at minimum wage are more likely to have high turnover rates and no notice from employees when they leave.

“Are we now hearing that employers who are consistently in breach of the law and who frustrate workers out of their companies now also want the ability to seek redress?”

Moore insists, “Do right by workers! Treat workers with respect! Assure decent work and living wages. Then redress will not become necessary.”