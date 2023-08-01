BWU not connected to any rumoured ‘sick out’ on Wednesday Loop Barbados

“The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) has no connection, knowledge, or involvement in any planned sick out, nor has our Executive Council endorsed or promoted such action.”

On the heels of messages circulating within the public domain regarding an alleged planned island-wide sick out on Wednesday, August 3, BWU Communications and Information Manager Cheyne Jones has said:

“We strongly condemn any attempt to associate the BWU with actions that we have not sanctioned, and we urge all concerned parties to dismiss these erroneous and misleading associations.

“The BWU continues to stand firmly by its principles of promoting workers’ rights and welfare, and we operate transparently and responsibly in all our actions. Anyone seeking clarity or having any concerns regarding our stance or activities is welcome to contact us directly.”

Jones issued the statement because persons were linking the videos of the possible strike with videos issued by the BWU in celebration of CARICOM Day and Emancipation Day.

Quickly, forcefully and clearly he sought to nip this in the bud. “Alongside these ‘strike’ messages, a video produced by the BWU, celebrating two significant holidays for our workers, has also been making the rounds.

“The video that has been circulated, while authentic and produced by the BWU, is strictly a celebratory piece for the holidays and must not be misinterpreted or linked with the rumors regarding industrial action. The two are in no way connected.

“Let us all remain committed to truth, understanding, and cooperation,” he stated.