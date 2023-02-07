BWU monitoring CBC salary situation Loop Barbados

A concerned Barbados Workers’ Union is closely following a situation at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) after news broke that the agency may not be able to meet its financial commitments to its staff going forward.

In a press release from the BWU, General Secretary Toni Moore said it is unfortunate that the state of affairs at CBC has been “widely ventilated in the public sphere”. The matter surrounds the circulation of correspondence to staff suggesting the corporation may be unable to pay salaries on time for February and the months ahead. The memo addressed to all staff was disseminated internally on February 6, 2023.

Moore said, “This, of course, is concerning to the BWU as the late payment of salaries negatively impacts employees and their families.

“While we acknowledge that the CBC has said salaries may be late, our loyalty is to our membership within the organisation.

“We will not outline any further details at this time as we do not wish to prejudice the hard-working employees of the CBC in any way. Still, we want them to know that this developing event has the full attention of the Barbados Workers’ Union.”

The memo explicitly stated ‘…We have now exhausted these options while our cash flow continues to worsen. As a result, it is possible that from this month, February 2023, we may be unable to pay salaries on time as we consistently did for the last 29 months.’