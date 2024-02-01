BWU gives green light – UWI workers back on job Loop Barbados

University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill workers have returned to their posts for now.

In an announcement made on social media, today, Thursday, February 1, the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) revealed that BWU General Secretary Toni Moore said that talks were successful.

Loop understands that staff are to expect the payment of the one-off tax-free $1,500 today, if not industrial action were resume tomorrow. The agreement was arrived at around 11am.

The BWU social media post stated, “Workers at the UWI Cave Hill are back on the job! General Secretary Toni Moore gave them the green light to resume duty after the BWA’s payment demands were agreed by management.”

On Tuesday, January 30, UWI staff members launched industrial action due to a number of grievances. Over 100 workers from various departments were out of office. Instead, they gathered by the 3Ws Pavilion before marching to the Administration Office.

Their grievances included the non-payment of the tax-free one-off BBD $1,500 payment promised to public sector workers in March 2023, as well as a promised six-per cent salary increase over two years.