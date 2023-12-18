BWU awaits findings, takes issue with dangerous ZR culture and child Loop Barbados

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is not jumping to conclusions but wants adults regardless of financial constraints in this modern day Barbados to put the health, safety and wellbeing of children first.

a child should be protected from performing any work that is likely to be hazardous, interfere with the child’s education, or be harmful

Issuing a statement today after a viral video showing a minor cursing and engaging in van culture as he appeared to “conduct” on the ZR, the BWU’s General Secretary Toni Moore’s remarks also come after the Transport Minister last night demanded an official report by midday today from those in charge of handling such matters within the sector.

Moore said, “The Barbados Workers’ Union is deeply embedded in the fabric of our society, and we are acutely aware of the hustle and resilience required to make ends meet. We understand that sometimes, people are confronted with tough choices when trying to balance the demands of work and family life. This context, however challenging, should not lead to decisions that compromise the safety and well-being of our children.

“While we do not wish to cast judgment on the individuals involved, we urge Barbadians to consider the long-term welfare of our children in their daily decisions.”

The General Secretary said that the video brings to the fore the topic of child labour and the Union reminded all and sundry that child labour is not tolerated in Barbados. It reminded that in Article 32 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Barbados subscribes, “a child should be protected from performing any work that is likely to be hazardous, interfere with the child’s education, or be harmful to the child’s health or physical, mental, spiritual, moral, or social development. The situation described, involving a child working in a potentially hazardous environment, contradicts this principle.”

Therefore, “Our primary concern lies with the welfare and safety of the child involved. Child labour, in any form, is a serious issue that undermines the fundamental rights and development of children. It is crucial to reinforce the firm stance on child safety and welfare based on international standards…,” Moore retirated.

Furthermore, the BWU took issue with the language and behaviour exhibited in the short clip circulated on Instagram, Facebook and via WhatsApp. “This incident not only raises concerns about the physical safety of the child but also about broader social and emotional impacts. Exposure to inappropriate environments, such as those containing profanities or other harmful influences, can have lasting negative effects on a child’s development.”

At this juncture, BWU General Secretary Moore said that like the rest of the island, they too are waiting for the findings of the investigation. But “while we await the official report, this incident presents a critical moment for us as a Barbadian community to reflect and act.”