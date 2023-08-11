BWA: Work recommences at Belle Pumping Station Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises that infrastructural upgrades at the Belle Pumping Station recommence on Monday, August 14.

Work will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm over the next few weeks.

The station will only be taken offline for short periods of time and customers supplied from this facility are not expected to be impacted.

Should there be an issue with an outage as a result of the work, water tankers will be dispatched to assist customers as a temporary measure.

The Authority wishes to remind the public that hurricane season is still ongoing and strongly recommends that persons continue to store some water. The recommended amount is five gallons per person per day.