BWA water issues a headache for North residents once more | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BWA water issues a headache for North residents once more | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BWA water issues a headache for North residents once more

Richards scores winning goal on debut in the US

PM Mottley loses ‘dear friend’ Ezra Alleyne

Former Deputy Speaker of the House, veteran attorney Ezra Alleyne dies

Bajans excited, fingers crossed ahead of Tipsy headlined by Burna Boy

2022 Check-in with Loop: Constantine drops ‘Baby’

Beach House Breakfast Party returned with a bang!

Old man found dead in his home with head injury

Foreday Morning jump back on Mighty Grynner Highway

BTMI appoints two new directors: Aprille Thomas, Jameela Hollingsworth

Tuesday Jul 12

30?C
Community

The facility is experiencing low reservoir levels

Loop News

2 hrs ago

BWA water tanker refilling (FILE)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Low reservoir levels at the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) Facility in the North are still an issue.

The current situation has led to BWA advising residents and businesses in St Peter and St Lucy that the low levels at the facility have caused the connected Pumping Station to remain offline.

In addition, the Authority is also noticing increased salinity levels at a few other facilities in the parishes which has caused the BWA to reduce pumping from those locations.

As a result, residents and businesses in

o Castle Tenantry

o Alexandra

o Collins

o The Risk

o Mount Gay Village

o Luke Hill

o Oxford Tenantry

o Fairfield Plantation

o Lamberts Plantation

o Cave Hill

o Date Tree Hill

o Church Hill

o Bayview 1 & 2

o Centipede Alley

o Boscobelle

o The Baltic

o Foster’s Fun Land

Some surrounding districts may continue to be affected by low pressure or water outages until the situation improves as well.

The Authority will make every effort to assist customers in the affected areas via water tankers in the interim.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

BWA water issues a headache for North residents once more

Lifestyle

Trinidad-born designer collaborates with Clarks to create new shoe

See also

World News

‘Super moon’ on display this Wednesday

More From

Festivals

Beach House Breakfast Party returned with a bang!

The Crop Over breakfast party was held at the beachfront location at Copacabana this year

World News

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon, dies at 89

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89.
Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8.
“Yesterday with family su

Sport

Richards scores winning goal on debut in the US

National footballer Devonte Richards scored in the 88th minute to help AFC South Bay to a narrow 4-3 victory over Soul2Sole FC in NISA Independent Cup

Community

Bar Association remembers the 3 As Ezra Alleyne embodied

Condolences extended to his family

Travel

US Visa renewal interview waiver for up to 4 years after expiration

Passports would need to be submitted by mail

Festivals

Foreday Morning jump back on Mighty Grynner Highway

Band leaders called for a return to original route after reporting low registration