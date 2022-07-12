BWA water issues a headache for North residents once more | Loop Barbados

Low reservoir levels at the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) Facility in the North are still an issue.

The current situation has led to BWA advising residents and businesses in St Peter and St Lucy that the low levels at the facility have caused the connected Pumping Station to remain offline.

In addition, the Authority is also noticing increased salinity levels at a few other facilities in the parishes which has caused the BWA to reduce pumping from those locations.

As a result, residents and businesses in

o Castle Tenantry

o Alexandra

o Collins

o The Risk

o Mount Gay Village

o Luke Hill

o Oxford Tenantry

o Fairfield Plantation

o Lamberts Plantation

o Cave Hill

o Date Tree Hill

o Church Hill

o Bayview 1 & 2

o Centipede Alley

o Boscobelle

o The Baltic

o Foster’s Fun Land

Some surrounding districts may continue to be affected by low pressure or water outages until the situation improves as well.

The Authority will make every effort to assist customers in the affected areas via water tankers in the interim.