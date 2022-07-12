BWA warns residents and businesses around Apes Hill of outages | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be making an eight-inch connection to the water main at Apes Hill tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, and it will impact residents and businesses in the area.

The scheduled work is set for between 9am and 6pm.

According to the press release issued, as a result of the work, residents and businesses located in Apes Hill Development, Bay Woods, Orange Hill, Endeavour, Deans Town, Jackmans Road, Hope Road, Walcotts Road, Deans Town Terrace, Jackmans Alley and the surrounding districts may suffer low pressure or water outages during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.