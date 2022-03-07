BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday | Loop Barbados

BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday

Monday Mar 07

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some Christ Church districts that it will be replacing two mains between Ocean Spray Drive to Inch Marlow, Christ Church on Tuesday, March 8th between 8 am and 6 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses located in and around Ocean Spray Drive, Inch Marlow and surrounding areas may suffer low pressure or water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this mains replacement in these Christ Church areas on Tuesday, March 8th may cause.

