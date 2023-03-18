BWA warns of ‘unpleasant odours’ along South Coast this Sunday Loop Barbados

Residents and businesses located along the South Coast are being warned to expect “unpleasant odours” this Sunday.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) announced on Friday that the Wastewater Division will be conducting maintenance at the South Coast Sewerage Treatment Plant in Harmony Hall, Christ Church from 6 am.

“On Sunday, March 19, the Waterwaster Division of the Barbados Water Authority [BWA] will conduct maintenance work at Harmony Hall, Christ Church. The work will commence at 6 am and is expected to continue for 12 hours.”

BWA says that an increase in vehicular traffic is expected in the area.

“As a result, residents and businesses along the South Coast may be affected by intermittent unpleasant odours along with an increase in traffic moving to and from the plant on that day,” the statement continued.